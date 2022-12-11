Cordant Inc. Sells 6,137 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cordant Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.9% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.83 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

