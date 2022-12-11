Contrasting Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences -116.54% -422.10% -47.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Opthea and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Opthea currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.43%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Opthea’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Opthea has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Opthea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Opthea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opthea and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $90,000.00 3,351.01 -$92.82 million N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences $326.55 million 1.65 -$287.10 million ($3.60) -1.93

Opthea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus BioSciences.

Summary

Opthea beats Coherus BioSciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; and CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

