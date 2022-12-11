Contrasting Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) & WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 2 0 2.25 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.21 $30.09 million $0.88 14.85 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 161.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 24.97% 9.19% 3.88% Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Global Index. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. was formed on May 6, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

