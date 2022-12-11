Contrasting Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 24.97% 9.19% 3.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

35.6% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.21 $30.09 million $0.88 14.85

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

Dividends

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 161.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 2 0 2.25

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Global Index. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. was formed on May 6, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

