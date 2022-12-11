Continental Investors Services Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $223.79 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.50.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

