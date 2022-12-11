Continental Investors Services Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $246.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.