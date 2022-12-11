Conflux Price Hits $0.0278 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $58.05 million and $2.48 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,157.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00450954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00021735 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00874535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00111737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00636129 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00263682 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02750377 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,172,634.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.