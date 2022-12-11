Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Hits $11.80 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Compound has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $284.13 million and $11.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $39.10 or 0.00227596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00125462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00047615 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00057251 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.58813406 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $15,071,723.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

