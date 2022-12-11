Comparing AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $400,000.00 11.26 -$39.47 million ($8.39) -0.19 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.13 million ($2.49) -0.32

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and AVROBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and AVROBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A AVROBIO 0 1 5 0 2.83

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.78%. AVROBIO has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 548.73%. Given AVROBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -453.11% -133.55% -108.52% AVROBIO N/A -82.47% -66.62%

Summary

AVROBIO beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was formerly known as Brickell Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About AVROBIO

(Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's product includes AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.