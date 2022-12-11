CoinLoan Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.39 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.48 or 0.00043524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $37.39 million and approximately $26,474.95 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

