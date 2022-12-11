Coin98 Market Capitalization Achieves $51.02 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $51.02 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.72 or 0.01703871 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00015412 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00028781 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000545 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00035356 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.01768834 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.