Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Boosted by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 37,252.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cintas by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $453.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $463.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

