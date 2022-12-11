CIBC Raises Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$5.85

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.85 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FVI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.57.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.