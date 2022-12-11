Chromia Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.41 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and $4.41 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

