China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
CHNR opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.35.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.