Chia (XCH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $186.88 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.71 or 0.00184697 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Chia has a market cap of $186.88 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,892,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,892,900 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

