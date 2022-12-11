Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Chewy stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -872.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $61.47.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chewy by 6.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chewy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

