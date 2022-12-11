Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

