Celo Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.51 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.51 million and $340,304.03 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,738,654 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

