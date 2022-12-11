Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance
Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
