Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectar Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

