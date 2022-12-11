Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) is Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,869 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI comprises about 8.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.63% of Cellebrite DI worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,202,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 68,612 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 601,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 52.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 81,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBT opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

