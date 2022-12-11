CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0964 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $77.64 million and $26.33 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00048574 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020933 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00240296 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09473845 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $21,361,455.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

