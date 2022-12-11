CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) vs. Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 13.08% 18.09% 13.86% CBIZ 7.89% 14.94% 6.03%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $361.55 million 0.78 $59.35 million $5.65 7.17 CBIZ $1.10 billion 2.28 $70.89 million $2.04 24.31

This table compares Gravity and CBIZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Gravity. Gravity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gravity and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Gravity has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBIZ beats Gravity on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 156 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

