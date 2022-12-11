Castleview Partners LLC Takes Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Stellantis by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,264,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 131,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stellantis by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 386,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stellantis Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

