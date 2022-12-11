Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 62,631 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15,275.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,631 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.91%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

