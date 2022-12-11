Castleview Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 4,046.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in NIO by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NIO by 6.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in NIO by 3,692.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 153,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 149,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in NIO by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. China Renaissance cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $12.63 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $34.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

