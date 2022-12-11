Castleview Partners LLC Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18,873.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,451 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Down 2.3 %

ILMN stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.12 and a 200-day moving average of $209.67.

Insider Transactions

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

