Castleview Partners LLC Has $8.38 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13,928.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,095 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.55.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

