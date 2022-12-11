Castleview Partners LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4,817.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

