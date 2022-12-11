Castleview Partners LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3,723.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 10,457.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $62.99 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.