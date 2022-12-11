Castleview Partners LLC Buys Shares of 74,093 IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. Castleview Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of IBEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 16.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $26.01 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. The company has a market cap of $474.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.66.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. IBEX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IBEX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

