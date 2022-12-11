Castleview Partners LLC Buys 718,870 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Adobe worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $330.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.52 and its 200 day moving average is $359.40. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $675.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

