Castleview Partners LLC Buys 195,968 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22,760.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,968 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $278.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.82 and its 200-day moving average is $252.01.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.47.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.