Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 40,015 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 63,515.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $675.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $604.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,691 shares of company stock worth $1,870,388 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

