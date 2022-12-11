Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $98.44 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and $98.44 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.56 or 0.07399733 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00077547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00056654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025240 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,230,640,457 coins and its circulating supply is 34,471,836,277 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

