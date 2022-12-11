Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 32,402 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $42,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

