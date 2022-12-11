Captrust Financial Advisors Has $56.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $56,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 72,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

