Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $120,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $223.79 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its 200 day moving average is $232.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

