Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 31,456 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,456 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Broadcom worth $105,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.00.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.90%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

