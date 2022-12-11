Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Stake Lessened by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Canada Goose worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $58,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 105.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.