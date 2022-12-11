BuildUp Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $197.62 Million (BUP)

BuildUp (BUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, BuildUp has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One BuildUp token can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. BuildUp has a market capitalization of $197.62 million and approximately $5,759.39 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BuildUp Token Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official website is gomoneda.com. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.02023085 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,984.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

