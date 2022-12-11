Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Price Target at $49.70

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,441,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,441,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

