Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target at $9.76

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

CRZBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($7.89) to €8.00 ($8.42) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.37) to €9.50 ($10.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.30 ($9.79) to €9.80 ($10.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Commerzbank Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRZBY opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.55.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

