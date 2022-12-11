BitTorrent-New Price Down 1.6% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $650.90 million and $15.84 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004861 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005162 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000774 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000069 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $14,544,032.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

