Bitkub Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $431,128.04 (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitkub Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00011127 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $169.72 million and $431,128.04 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin launched on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/@bitkubchain.

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

