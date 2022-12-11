Berenberg Bank Lowers Helical (LON:HLCL) Price Target to GBX 350

Helical (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.57) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Helical Price Performance

HLCL stock opened at GBX 318.50 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48. Helical has a one year low of GBX 292.25 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 472.50 ($5.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £392.89 million and a PE ratio of 475.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 362.91.

Get Helical alerts:

Helical Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Further Reading

