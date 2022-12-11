Barclays Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $173.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.33.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.45.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.