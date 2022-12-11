Badger DAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.71 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00015263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $44.29 million and $2.71 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,928,536 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

