Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €120.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on KRN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($107.37) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($122.11) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($135.79) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Krones Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KRN opened at €108.90 ($114.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. Krones has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 12-month high of €110.00 ($115.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.44.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

