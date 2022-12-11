AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,454.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,419.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,241.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

